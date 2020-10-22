Earnings results for S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79.

S&T Bancorp last posted its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. S&T Bancorp has generated $3.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.3. S&T Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for S&T Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.01%. The high price target for STBA is $27.50 and the low price target for STBA is $27.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

S&T Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.50, S&T Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 31.0% from its current price of $20.99. S&T Bancorp has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.45%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. S&T Bancorp has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of S&T Bancorp is 36.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, S&T Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.85% next year. This indicates that S&T Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

In the past three months, S&T Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.18% of the stock of S&T Bancorp is held by insiders. 59.71% of the stock of S&T Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA



Earnings for S&T Bancorp are expected to grow by 12.57% in the coming year, from $1.75 to $1.97 per share. The P/E ratio of S&T Bancorp is 23.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of S&T Bancorp is 23.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. S&T Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.60. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

