Earnings results for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

STAAR Surgical last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company earned $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. STAAR Surgical has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.3. STAAR Surgical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for STAAR Surgical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.48%. The high price target for STAA is $70.00 and the low price target for STAA is $41.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

STAAR Surgical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.83, STAAR Surgical has a forecasted downside of 16.5% from its current price of $70.44. STAAR Surgical has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical does not currently pay a dividend. STAAR Surgical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

In the past three months, STAAR Surgical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,033,792.00 in company stock. Only 3.90% of the stock of STAAR Surgical is held by insiders. 90.18% of the stock of STAAR Surgical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA



Earnings for STAAR Surgical are expected to grow by 293.33% in the coming year, from $0.15 to $0.59 per share. The P/E ratio of STAAR Surgical is 440.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of STAAR Surgical is 440.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.18. STAAR Surgical has a P/B Ratio of 19.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

