Earnings results for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Stag Industrial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

STAG Industrial last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. The company earned $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. Its revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. STAG Industrial has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.1. STAG Industrial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for STAG Industrial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.28%. The high price target for STAG is $37.00 and the low price target for STAG is $32.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

STAG Industrial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.50, STAG Industrial has a forecasted upside of 7.3% from its current price of $32.16. STAG Industrial has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.46%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. STAG Industrial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of STAG Industrial is 78.26%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, STAG Industrial will have a dividend payout ratio of 75.39% in the coming year. This indicates that STAG Industrial may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

In the past three months, STAG Industrial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of STAG Industrial is held by insiders. 93.39% of the stock of STAG Industrial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG



Earnings for STAG Industrial are expected to grow by 2.69% in the coming year, from $1.86 to $1.91 per share. The P/E ratio of STAG Industrial is 44.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of STAG Industrial is 44.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.45. STAG Industrial has a PEG Ratio of 5.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. STAG Industrial has a P/B Ratio of 2.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

