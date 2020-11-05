Earnings results for Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71.

Stamps.com last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The software maker reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.85. The firm earned $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.05 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Stamps.com has generated $3.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.2. Stamps.com has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stamps.com in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $194.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.90%. The high price target for STMP is $300.00 and the low price target for STMP is $110.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Stamps.com has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $194.25, Stamps.com has a forecasted downside of 16.9% from its current price of $233.75. Stamps.com has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Stamps.com does not currently pay a dividend. Stamps.com does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Stamps.com insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $52,219,547.00 in company stock. Only 9.62% of the stock of Stamps.com is held by insiders. 86.12% of the stock of Stamps.com is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Stamps.com are expected to decrease by -15.20% in the coming year, from $7.17 to $6.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Stamps.com is 44.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Stamps.com is 44.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 38.37. Stamps.com has a P/B Ratio of 6.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

