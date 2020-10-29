Earnings results for Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.97.

Standex International last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 24th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. The business earned $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.23 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Standex International has generated $3.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.0. Standex International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Standex International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $76.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.10%. The high price target for SXI is $79.00 and the low price target for SXI is $74.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Standex International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $76.00, Standex International has a forecasted upside of 26.1% from its current price of $60.27. Standex International has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International has a dividend yield of 1.41%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Standex International has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Standex International is 25.21%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Standex International will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.09% next year. This indicates that Standex International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

In the past three months, Standex International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $70,320.00 in company stock. Only 2.32% of the stock of Standex International is held by insiders. 88.64% of the stock of Standex International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Standex International (NYSE:SXI



Earnings for Standex International are expected to grow by 25.27% in the coming year, from $3.68 to $4.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Standex International is 36.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Standex International is 36.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.06. Standex International has a PEG Ratio of 1.22. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Standex International has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here