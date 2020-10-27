Earnings results for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.13.

Stanley Black & Decker last posted its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Its revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has generated $8.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.9. Stanley Black & Decker has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stanley Black & Decker in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $164.64, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.75%. The high price target for SWK is $205.00 and the low price target for SWK is $131.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Stanley Black & Decker has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $164.64, Stanley Black & Decker has a forecasted downside of 4.8% from its current price of $172.86. Stanley Black & Decker has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker pays a meaningful dividend of 1.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Stanley Black & Decker has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Stanley Black & Decker is 33.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Stanley Black & Decker will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.94% next year. This indicates that Stanley Black & Decker will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

In the past three months, Stanley Black & Decker insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,257,244.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Stanley Black & Decker is held by insiders. 88.56% of the stock of Stanley Black & Decker is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK



Earnings for Stanley Black & Decker are expected to grow by 15.73% in the coming year, from $7.82 to $9.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Stanley Black & Decker is 32.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.33. The P/E ratio of Stanley Black & Decker is 32.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 31.06. Stanley Black & Decker has a PEG Ratio of 3.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Stanley Black & Decker has a P/B Ratio of 3.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

