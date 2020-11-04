Earnings results for Stantec (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Stantec last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business earned $686.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.80 million. Stantec has generated $1.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. Stantec has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Stantec (NYSE:STN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stantec in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 50.55%. The high price target for STN is $53.00 and the low price target for STN is $33.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Stantec (NYSE:STN)

Stantec pays a meaningful dividend of 1.64%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Stantec has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Stantec is 31.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Stantec will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.52% next year. This indicates that Stantec will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Stantec (NYSE:STN)

In the past three months, Stantec insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 62.60% of the stock of Stantec is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stantec (NYSE:STN



Earnings for Stantec are expected to grow by 20.67% in the coming year, from $1.50 to $1.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Stantec is 23.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Stantec is 23.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 38.18. Stantec has a P/B Ratio of 2.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

