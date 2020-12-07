Earnings results for Star Group (NYSE:SGU)

Star Group, L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 12/07/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.6.

Dividend Strength: Star Group (NYSE:SGU)

Star Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.44%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Star Group has been increasing its dividend for 7 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Star Group (NYSE:SGU)

In the past three months, Star Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.36% of the stock of Star Group is held by insiders. 44.07% of the stock of Star Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Star Group (NYSE:SGU



The P/E ratio of Star Group is 11.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Star Group is 11.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 82.27. Star Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

