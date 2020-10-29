Earnings results for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 13 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

Starbucks last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm earned $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Its revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has generated $2.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.5. Starbucks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

28 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Starbucks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $87.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.49%. The high price target for SBUX is $101.00 and the low price target for SBUX is $65.00. There are currently 13 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Starbucks has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.54, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 13 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $87.60, Starbucks has a forecasted upside of 0.5% from its current price of $87.17. Starbucks has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks pays a meaningful dividend of 1.82%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Starbucks does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Starbucks is 57.95%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Starbucks will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.52% next year. This indicates that Starbucks will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

In the past three months, Starbucks insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,404,656.00 in company stock. Only 0.41% of the stock of Starbucks is held by insiders. 68.36% of the stock of Starbucks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX



Earnings for Starbucks are expected to grow by 173.74% in the coming year, from $0.99 to $2.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Starbucks is 78.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Starbucks is 78.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.61. Starbucks has a PEG Ratio of 2.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

More latest stories: here