Earnings results for Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

Starwood Property Trust last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.87 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Starwood Property Trust has generated $1.71 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Starwood Property Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Starwood Property Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.54%. The high price target for STWD is $26.00 and the low price target for STWD is $16.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Starwood Property Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.33, Starwood Property Trust has a forecasted upside of 34.5% from its current price of $14.37. Starwood Property Trust has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 13.09%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Starwood Property Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Starwood Property Trust is 112.28%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Starwood Property Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 111.63% in the coming year. This indicates that Starwood Property Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

In the past three months, Starwood Property Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of Starwood Property Trust is held by insiders. 53.68% of the stock of Starwood Property Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD



Earnings for Starwood Property Trust are expected to grow by 1.18% in the coming year, from $1.70 to $1.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Starwood Property Trust is 10.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Starwood Property Trust is 10.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.45. Starwood Property Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.79. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

