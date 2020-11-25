Earnings results for StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/25/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

StealthGas last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 21st, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.23. The firm earned $34.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31 million. StealthGas has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.1. StealthGas has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 25th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

Dividend Strength: StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas does not currently pay a dividend. StealthGas does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

In the past three months, StealthGas insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 58.95% of the stock of StealthGas is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS



Earnings for StealthGas are expected to grow by 69.09% in the coming year, from $0.55 to $0.93 per share. The P/E ratio of StealthGas is 8.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.63. The P/E ratio of StealthGas is 8.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 20.62. StealthGas has a P/B Ratio of 0.18. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

