Earnings results for Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.2.

Stepan last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.45. The firm earned $460.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.50 million. Stepan has generated $5.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.2. Stepan has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stepan in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $107.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.48%. The high price target for SCL is $113.00 and the low price target for SCL is $101.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Stepan has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $107.00, Stepan has a forecasted downside of 7.5% from its current price of $115.65. Stepan has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan has a dividend yield of 0.97%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Stepan has been increasing its dividend for 25 years. The dividend payout ratio of Stepan is 21.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Stepan will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.86% next year. This indicates that Stepan will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

In the past three months, Stepan insiders have sold 1,216,820.51% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $234.00 in company stock and sold $2,847,594.00 in company stock. Only 6.20% of the stock of Stepan is held by insiders. 74.71% of the stock of Stepan is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stepan (NYSE:SCL



Earnings for Stepan are expected to grow by 18.46% in the coming year, from $5.20 to $6.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Stepan is 24.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.70. The P/E ratio of Stepan is 24.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 37.53. Stepan has a P/B Ratio of 2.92. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

