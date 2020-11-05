Earnings results for Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

Stericycle last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The firm earned $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.27 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Stericycle has generated $2.65 earnings per share over the last year. Stericycle has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stericycle in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.08%. The high price target for SRCL is $76.00 and the low price target for SRCL is $52.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Stericycle has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.13, Stericycle has a forecasted upside of 2.1% from its current price of $66.74. Stericycle has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Stericycle does not currently pay a dividend. Stericycle does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Stericycle insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $404,222.00 in company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Stericycle is held by insiders.

Earnings for Stericycle are expected to grow by 11.21% in the coming year, from $2.14 to $2.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Stericycle is -20.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Stericycle is -20.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Stericycle has a PEG Ratio of 4.74. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Stericycle has a P/B Ratio of 2.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

