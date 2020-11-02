Earnings results for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Collectors Universe, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Collectors Universe last announced its earnings data on August 26th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter. Collectors Universe has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.2. Collectors Universe has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion

Dividend Strength

Collectors Universe has a dividend yield of 1.27%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Collectors Universe does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling

In the past three months, Collectors Universe insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Collectors Universe is held by insiders. 66.09% of the stock of Collectors Universe is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation



The P/E ratio of Collectors Universe is 46.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.59. The P/E ratio of Collectors Universe is 46.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 36.90. Collectors Universe has a P/B Ratio of 20.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

