Earnings results for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Sterling Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.24. Sterling Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.4. Sterling Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sterling Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 120.00%. The high price target for SBT is $10.50 and the low price target for SBT is $6.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Sterling Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

In the past three months, Sterling Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Sterling Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 25.53% of the stock of Sterling Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT



The P/E ratio of Sterling Bancorp is 3.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Sterling Bancorp is 3.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Sterling Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.56. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

