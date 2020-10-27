Earnings results for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

Steven Madden last released its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business earned $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.48 million. Its revenue was down 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Steven Madden has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.5. Steven Madden has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Steven Madden in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.22, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.31%. The high price target for SHOO is $29.00 and the low price target for SHOO is $18.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Steven Madden has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.10, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.22, Steven Madden has a forecasted upside of 0.3% from its current price of $23.15. Steven Madden has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Steven Madden does not currently pay a dividend. Steven Madden does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Steven Madden insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Steven Madden is held by insiders. 93.09% of the stock of Steven Madden is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Steven Madden are expected to grow by 274.36% in the coming year, from $0.39 to $1.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Steven Madden is 56.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Steven Madden is 56.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 55.58. Steven Madden has a P/B Ratio of 2.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

