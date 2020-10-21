Earnings results for Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.28.

Stewart Information Services last issued its earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $516.11 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services has generated $2.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. Stewart Information Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stewart Information Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.95%. The high price target for STC is $50.00 and the low price target for STC is $32.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Stewart Information Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.00, Stewart Information Services has a forecasted downside of 9.9% from its current price of $45.53. Stewart Information Services has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services pays a meaningful dividend of 2.60%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Stewart Information Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Stewart Information Services is 43.64%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Stewart Information Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.79% next year. This indicates that Stewart Information Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

In the past three months, Stewart Information Services insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,041,296.00 in company stock. Only 2.36% of the stock of Stewart Information Services is held by insiders. 92.64% of the stock of Stewart Information Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC



Earnings for Stewart Information Services are expected to decrease by -10.07% in the coming year, from $4.07 to $3.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Stewart Information Services is 10.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of Stewart Information Services is 10.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. Stewart Information Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

