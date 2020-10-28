Earnings results for Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5.

Stifel Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.29. Stifel Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. Stifel Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stifel Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.36%. The high price target for SF is $67.00 and the low price target for SF is $44.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Stifel Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.00, Stifel Financial has a forecasted downside of 15.4% from its current price of $61.44. Stifel Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial has a dividend yield of 1.10%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Stifel Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

In the past three months, Stifel Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $229,050.00 in company stock. Only 3.71% of the stock of Stifel Financial is held by insiders. 83.71% of the stock of Stifel Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF



The P/E ratio of Stifel Financial is 11.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Stifel Financial is 11.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Stifel Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

