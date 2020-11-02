Earnings results for Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.04.

Itron last issued its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $510 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.65 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has generated $3.32 earnings per share over the last year. Itron has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Itron in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $77.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.97%. The high price target for ITRI is $86.00 and the low price target for ITRI is $56.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Itron has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $77.44, Itron has a forecasted upside of 14.0% from its current price of $67.95. Itron has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Itron does not currently pay a dividend. Itron does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Itron insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,630,092.00 in company stock. Only 1.72% of the stock of Itron is held by insiders. 95.95% of the stock of Itron is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Itron are expected to grow by 95.08% in the coming year, from $1.22 to $2.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Itron is -119.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Itron is -119.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Itron has a P/B Ratio of 3.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

