Earnings results for Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/28/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

Stock Yards Bancorp last issued its earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business earned $46.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp has generated $2.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. Stock Yards Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stock Yards Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.17%. The high price target for SYBT is $47.00 and the low price target for SYBT is $47.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Stock Yards Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.00, Stock Yards Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 23.2% from its current price of $38.16. Stock Yards Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.80%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Stock Yards Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Stock Yards Bancorp is 37.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Stock Yards Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.70% next year. This indicates that Stock Yards Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

In the past three months, Stock Yards Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $745,728.00 in company stock. Only 6.56% of the stock of Stock Yards Bancorp is held by insiders. 56.64% of the stock of Stock Yards Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT



Earnings for Stock Yards Bancorp are expected to decrease by -16.80% in the coming year, from $2.56 to $2.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Stock Yards Bancorp is 14.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Stock Yards Bancorp is 14.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Stock Yards Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 2.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here