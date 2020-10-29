Earnings results for StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

StoneCo last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2020. The reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $124.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.86 million. StoneCo has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.5. StoneCo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for StoneCo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.91, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.65%. The high price target for STNE is $68.00 and the low price target for STNE is $26.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

StoneCo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.91, StoneCo has a forecasted downside of 10.7% from its current price of $53.62. StoneCo has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo does not currently pay a dividend. StoneCo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

In the past three months, StoneCo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 49.56% of the stock of StoneCo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE



Earnings for StoneCo are expected to grow by 52.83% in the coming year, from $0.53 to $0.81 per share. The P/E ratio of StoneCo is 86.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.64. The P/E ratio of StoneCo is 86.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.88. StoneCo has a P/B Ratio of 9.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

