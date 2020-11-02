Earnings results for Stoneridge (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.96.

Revance Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. Revance Therapeutics has generated ($3.67) earnings per share over the last year. Revance Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Stoneridge (NASDAQ:RVNC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Revance Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.51%. The high price target for RVNC is $42.00 and the low price target for RVNC is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Revance Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.00, Revance Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 27.5% from its current price of $25.88. Revance Therapeutics has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Stoneridge (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Revance Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Stoneridge (NASDAQ:RVNC)

In the past three months, Revance Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,733,117.00 in company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Revance Therapeutics is held by insiders. 76.75% of the stock of Revance Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stoneridge (NASDAQ:RVNC



Earnings for Revance Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.26) to ($3.44) per share. The P/E ratio of Revance Therapeutics is -6.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Revance Therapeutics is -6.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Revance Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 5.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

