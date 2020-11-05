Earnings results for STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

STORE Capital last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.81 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. STORE Capital has generated $1.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. STORE Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for STORE Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.70, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.93%. The high price target for STOR is $31.00 and the low price target for STOR is $15.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

STORE Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.70, STORE Capital has a forecasted downside of 5.9% from its current price of $27.32. STORE Capital has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.24%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. STORE Capital has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of STORE Capital is 72.36%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, STORE Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 77.01% in the coming year. This indicates that STORE Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

In the past three months, STORE Capital insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $99,911.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.84% of the stock of STORE Capital is held by insiders. 94.25% of the stock of STORE Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR



Earnings for STORE Capital are expected to grow by 2.19% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $1.87 per share. The P/E ratio of STORE Capital is 23.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of STORE Capital is 23.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.45. STORE Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here