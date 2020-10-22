Earnings results for Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79.

Strattec Security last released its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The auto parts company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.17. The business earned $42.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.14 million. Strattec Security has generated ($0.91) earnings per share over the last year. Strattec Security has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.00, Strattec Security has a forecasted upside of 63.8% from its current price of $23.20. Strattec Security has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security does not currently pay a dividend. Strattec Security does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

In the past three months, Strattec Security insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $21,200.00 in company stock. Only 7.10% of the stock of Strattec Security is held by insiders. 72.04% of the stock of Strattec Security is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT



Earnings for Strattec Security are expected to grow by 167.95% in the coming year, from $1.56 to $4.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Strattec Security is -11.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Strattec Security is -11.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Strattec Security has a PEG Ratio of 0.96. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Strattec Security has a P/B Ratio of 0.51. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

