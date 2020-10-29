Earnings results for Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

Strongbridge Biopharma last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. Strongbridge Biopharma has generated ($1.10) earnings per share over the last year. Strongbridge Biopharma has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Strongbridge Biopharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 377.75%. The high price target for SBBP is $18.00 and the low price target for SBBP is $5.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Strongbridge Biopharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.13, Strongbridge Biopharma has a forecasted upside of 377.7% from its current price of $1.91. Strongbridge Biopharma has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Strongbridge Biopharma does not currently pay a dividend. Strongbridge Biopharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP)

In the past three months, Strongbridge Biopharma insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $3,332,138.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.60% of the stock of Strongbridge Biopharma is held by insiders. 51.36% of the stock of Strongbridge Biopharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP



Earnings for Strongbridge Biopharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.19) to ($0.73) per share. The P/E ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma is -1.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Strongbridge Biopharma has a P/B Ratio of 1.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

