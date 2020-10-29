Earnings results for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 14 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.9100000000000001.

Stryker last released its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business earned $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Stryker has generated $8.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.7. Stryker has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

28 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stryker in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $220.68, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.68%. The high price target for SYK is $248.00 and the low price target for SYK is $150.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings, 16 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Stryker has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $220.68, Stryker has a forecasted upside of 7.7% from its current price of $204.95. Stryker has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker has a dividend yield of 1.08%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Stryker has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Stryker is 27.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Stryker will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.93% next year. This indicates that Stryker will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

In the past three months, Stryker insiders have sold 48,392.42% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $10,173.00 in company stock and sold $4,933,134.00 in company stock. Only 6.80% of the stock of Stryker is held by insiders. 71.02% of the stock of Stryker is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stryker (NYSE:SYK



Earnings for Stryker are expected to grow by 40.13% in the coming year, from $6.33 to $8.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Stryker is 48.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Stryker is 48.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.13. Stryker has a PEG Ratio of 3.71. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Stryker has a P/B Ratio of 5.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

