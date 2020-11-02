Earnings results for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Black Hills last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business earned $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Black Hills has generated $3.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9. Black Hills has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Black Hills in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.33%. The high price target for BKH is $88.00 and the low price target for BKH is $66.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Black Hills has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.71, Black Hills has a forecasted upside of 28.3% from its current price of $56.66. Black Hills has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Black Hills pays a meaningful dividend of 3.67%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Black Hills does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Black Hills is 60.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Black Hills will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.32% next year. This indicates that Black Hills will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Black Hills insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $165,400.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Black Hills is held by insiders. 85.71% of the stock of Black Hills is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Black Hills are expected to grow by 7.04% in the coming year, from $3.55 to $3.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Black Hills is 17.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.55. The P/E ratio of Black Hills is 17.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 20.63. Black Hills has a PEG Ratio of 2.85. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Black Hills has a P/B Ratio of 1.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

