Earnings results for Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

Summit Financial Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Summit Financial Group has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. Summit Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Summit Financial Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.00%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Summit Financial Group has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Summit Financial Group is 26.88%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Summit Financial Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.63% next year. This indicates that Summit Financial Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

In the past three months, Summit Financial Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $5,267.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.62% of the stock of Summit Financial Group is held by insiders. Only 25.57% of the stock of Summit Financial Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF



Earnings for Summit Financial Group are expected to grow by 0.94% in the coming year, from $2.13 to $2.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Summit Financial Group is 7.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Summit Financial Group is 7.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. Summit Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

