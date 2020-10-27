Earnings results for Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Summit Materials last announced its earnings data on July 21st, 2020. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. The company earned $575.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.90 million. Summit Materials has generated $0.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.2. Summit Materials has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Summit Materials in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.15, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.03%. The high price target for SUM is $28.00 and the low price target for SUM is $14.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Summit Materials has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.15, Summit Materials has a forecasted upside of 7.0% from its current price of $18.83. Summit Materials has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials does not currently pay a dividend. Summit Materials does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

In the past three months, Summit Materials insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,005,840.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.54% of the stock of Summit Materials is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM



Earnings for Summit Materials are expected to grow by 13.95% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $0.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Summit Materials is 21.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Summit Materials is 21.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.86. Summit Materials has a P/B Ratio of 1.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

