Earnings results for Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Summit Midstream Partners last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 7th, 2020. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.05. The company earned $92.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.74 million. Summit Midstream Partners has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Summit Midstream Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Summit Midstream Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 113.68%. The high price target for SMLP is $3.00 and the low price target for SMLP is $1.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Summit Midstream Partners has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.25, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1.67, Summit Midstream Partners has a forecasted upside of 113.7% from its current price of $0.78. Summit Midstream Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners does not currently pay a dividend. Summit Midstream Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

In the past three months, Summit Midstream Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.08% of the stock of Summit Midstream Partners is held by insiders. Only 31.49% of the stock of Summit Midstream Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP



Earnings for Summit Midstream Partners are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.11) to ($0.14) per share. The P/E ratio of Summit Midstream Partners is -0.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Summit Midstream Partners is -0.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Summit Midstream Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.16. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

