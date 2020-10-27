Earnings results for Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank is estimated to report earnings on 10/27/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Summit State Bank last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $7.87 million during the quarter. Summit State Bank has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. Summit State Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Dividend Strength: Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.00%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Summit State Bank does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

In the past three months, Summit State Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.91% of the stock of Summit State Bank is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)



The P/E ratio of Summit State Bank is 8.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Summit State Bank is 8.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21.

