Earnings results for Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/07/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.58.

Analyst Opinion on Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sumo Logic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.06%. The high price target for SUMO is $31.00 and the low price target for SUMO is $24.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic does not currently pay a dividend. Sumo Logic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

In the past three months, Sumo Logic insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO



Earnings for Sumo Logic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.16) to ($0.57) per share.

