Earnings results for Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.46.

Sun Communities last released its earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.57. The company earned $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.24 million. Sun Communities has generated $4.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.5. Sun Communities has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sun Communities in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $158.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.76%. The high price target for SUI is $175.00 and the low price target for SUI is $139.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities pays a meaningful dividend of 2.18%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sun Communities has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sun Communities is 64.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sun Communities will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.52% next year. This indicates that Sun Communities will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

In the past three months, Sun Communities insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $578,000.00 in company stock. Only 2.72% of the stock of Sun Communities is held by insiders. 93.28% of the stock of Sun Communities is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI



Earnings for Sun Communities are expected to grow by 9.53% in the coming year, from $4.93 to $5.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Sun Communities is 105.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of Sun Communities is 105.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. Sun Communities has a PEG Ratio of 4.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sun Communities has a P/B Ratio of 3.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

