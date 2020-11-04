Earnings results for Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.04.

Sun Life Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm earned $10.96 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial has generated $3.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Sun Life Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sun Life Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.91%. The high price target for SLF is $72.00 and the low price target for SLF is $38.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sun Life Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.42, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.40, Sun Life Financial has a forecasted upside of 39.9% from its current price of $41.74. Sun Life Financial has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.07%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Sun Life Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sun Life Financial is 42.16%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sun Life Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.84% next year. This indicates that Sun Life Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

In the past three months, Sun Life Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 43.91% of the stock of Sun Life Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF



Earnings for Sun Life Financial are expected to grow by 7.40% in the coming year, from $3.65 to $3.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Sun Life Financial is 14.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Sun Life Financial is 14.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. Sun Life Financial has a PEG Ratio of 1.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sun Life Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here