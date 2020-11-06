Earnings results for SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

SunCoke Energy last announced its earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The firm earned $338 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.80 million. SunCoke Energy has generated $0.29 earnings per share over the last year. SunCoke Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SunCoke Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 132.56%. The high price target for SXC is $8.00 and the low price target for SXC is $8.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.06%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. SunCoke Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of SunCoke Energy is 82.76%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, SunCoke Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 70.59% next year. This indicates that SunCoke Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

In the past three months, SunCoke Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.46% of the stock of SunCoke Energy is held by insiders. 84.07% of the stock of SunCoke Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC



Earnings for SunCoke Energy are expected to grow by 466.67% in the coming year, from $0.06 to $0.34 per share. The P/E ratio of SunCoke Energy is -2.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SunCoke Energy is -2.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SunCoke Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.58. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

