Earnings results for Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

Suncor Energy last released its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.54. The company earned $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy has generated $2.12 earnings per share over the last year. Suncor Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Suncor Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 160.42%. The high price target for SU is $48.00 and the low price target for SU is $22.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Suncor Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.93, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.25, Suncor Energy has a forecasted upside of 160.4% from its current price of $12.00. Suncor Energy has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.21%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Suncor Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Suncor Energy is 30.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Suncor Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 220.69% in the coming year. This indicates that Suncor Energy may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

In the past three months, Suncor Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Suncor Energy is held by insiders. 65.09% of the stock of Suncor Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU



Earnings for Suncor Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.07) to $0.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Suncor Energy is -4.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Suncor Energy is -4.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Suncor Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.58. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

