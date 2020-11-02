Earnings results for Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3599999999999999.

Leidos last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. The company earned $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Its revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos has generated $5.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.6. Leidos has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020. Leidos will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 2nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Leidos in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $117.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.16%. The high price target for LDOS is $140.00 and the low price target for LDOS is $103.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Leidos has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.87, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $117.17, Leidos has a forecasted upside of 41.2% from its current price of $83.00. Leidos has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Leidos pays a meaningful dividend of 1.67%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Leidos has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Leidos is 26.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Leidos will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.66% next year. This indicates that Leidos will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Leidos insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.49% of the stock of Leidos is held by insiders. 74.94% of the stock of Leidos is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Leidos are expected to grow by 15.44% in the coming year, from $5.44 to $6.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Leidos is 19.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Leidos is 19.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 29.66. Leidos has a PEG Ratio of 1.48. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Leidos has a P/B Ratio of 3.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

