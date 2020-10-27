Earnings results for Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.62.

Sunnova Energy International last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million. Sunnova Energy International has generated ($2.91) earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sunnova Energy International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.40%. The high price target for NOVA is $55.00 and the low price target for NOVA is $32.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sunnova Energy International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.17, Sunnova Energy International has a forecasted upside of 45.4% from its current price of $26.25. Sunnova Energy International has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International does not currently pay a dividend. Sunnova Energy International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

In the past three months, Sunnova Energy International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 92.11% of the stock of Sunnova Energy International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA



Earnings for Sunnova Energy International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.35) to ($0.66) per share. The P/E ratio of Sunnova Energy International is -13.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sunnova Energy International is -13.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sunnova Energy International has a P/B Ratio of 3.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

