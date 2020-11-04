Earnings results for Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

Sunoco last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.00. The company earned $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Sunoco has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.7. Sunoco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sunoco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.94%. The high price target for SUN is $32.00 and the low price target for SUN is $22.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sunoco has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.14, Sunoco has a forecasted upside of 5.9% from its current price of $25.62. Sunoco has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 12.96%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Sunoco has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sunoco is 145.37%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Sunoco will have a dividend payout ratio of 99.40% in the coming year. This indicates that Sunoco may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

In the past three months, Sunoco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 25.12% of the stock of Sunoco is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN



Earnings for Sunoco are expected to grow by 52.29% in the coming year, from $2.18 to $3.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Sunoco is 21.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.20. The P/E ratio of Sunoco is 21.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.02. Sunoco has a P/B Ratio of 3.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

