Marathon Petroleum Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.63.

Marathon Petroleum last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. The firm earned $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Marathon Petroleum has generated $4.94 earnings per share over the last year. Marathon Petroleum has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020. Marathon Petroleum will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 2nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Marathon Petroleum in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.85, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.85%. The high price target for MPC is $56.00 and the low price target for MPC is $30.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Marathon Petroleum has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.85, Marathon Petroleum has a forecasted upside of 41.9% from its current price of $29.50. Marathon Petroleum has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Marathon Petroleum is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.05%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Marathon Petroleum has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Marathon Petroleum is 46.96%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

In the past three months, Marathon Petroleum insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.77% of the stock of Marathon Petroleum is held by insiders. 73.27% of the stock of Marathon Petroleum is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Marathon Petroleum are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.83) to ($0.41) per share. The P/E ratio of Marathon Petroleum is -2.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Marathon Petroleum is -2.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Marathon Petroleum has a P/B Ratio of 0.45. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

