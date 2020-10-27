Earnings results for SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

SunPower last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company earned $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.85 million. SunPower has generated ($0.47) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 774.9. SunPower has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SunPower in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.35, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.27%. The high price target for SPWR is $20.00 and the low price target for SPWR is $5.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

SunPower has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.08, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.35, SunPower has a forecasted downside of 20.3% from its current price of $15.49. SunPower has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

SunPower does not currently pay a dividend. SunPower does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, SunPower insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,141,300.00 in company stock. Only 1.11% of the stock of SunPower is held by insiders. 39.29% of the stock of SunPower is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for SunPower are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.59) to ($0.10) per share. The P/E ratio of SunPower is 774.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of SunPower is 774.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.42. SunPower has a P/B Ratio of 119.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

