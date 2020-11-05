Earnings results for Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Sunrun last issued its earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sunrun has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year. Sunrun has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sunrun in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.65%. The high price target for RUN is $79.00 and the low price target for RUN is $31.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sunrun has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun does not currently pay a dividend. Sunrun does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

In the past three months, Sunrun insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $529,698,737.00 in company stock. Only 8.55% of the stock of Sunrun is held by insiders. 90.19% of the stock of Sunrun is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN



Earnings for Sunrun are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.17) to $0.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Sunrun is -5,394.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sunrun is -5,394.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sunrun has a P/B Ratio of 4.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

