Earnings results for Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06.

Super Micro Computer last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $896.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800 million. Super Micro Computer has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Super Micro Computer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 12th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Super Micro Computer in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 60.87%. The high price target for SMCI is $41.00 and the low price target for SMCI is $35.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Super Micro Computer has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.00, Super Micro Computer has a forecasted upside of 60.9% from its current price of $23.00. Super Micro Computer has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer does not currently pay a dividend. Super Micro Computer does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

In the past three months, Super Micro Computer insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $132,490.00 in company stock. Only 24.00% of the stock of Super Micro Computer is held by insiders. Only 20.25% of the stock of Super Micro Computer is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI



Super Micro Computer has a P/B Ratio of 1.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here