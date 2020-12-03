Earnings results for SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom, Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 12/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

SuperCom last released its earnings results on September 3rd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter. SuperCom has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. SuperCom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SuperCom in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 133.64%. The high price target for SPCB is $2.50 and the low price target for SPCB is $2.50. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

SuperCom has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.50, SuperCom has a forecasted upside of 133.6% from its current price of $1.07. SuperCom has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom does not currently pay a dividend. SuperCom does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

In the past three months, SuperCom insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.77% of the stock of SuperCom is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB



SuperCom has a P/B Ratio of 0.82. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

