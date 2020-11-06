Earnings results for Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Superior Drilling Products last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 7th, 2020. The reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company earned $2.02 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products has generated ($0.04) earnings per share over the last year.

Superior Drilling Products does not currently pay a dividend. Superior Drilling Products does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Superior Drilling Products insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 47.40% of the stock of Superior Drilling Products is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 5.90% of the stock of Superior Drilling Products is held by institutions.

Earnings for Superior Drilling Products are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to ($0.01) per share. The P/E ratio of Superior Drilling Products is -7.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Superior Drilling Products is -7.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Superior Drilling Products has a P/B Ratio of 1.70. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

