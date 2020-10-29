Earnings results for Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Superior Group of Companies last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $159.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. Superior Group of Companies has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0. Superior Group of Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Superior Group of Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.45%. The high price target for SGC is $21.00 and the low price target for SGC is $21.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Superior Group of Companies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.00, Superior Group of Companies has a forecasted downside of 10.4% from its current price of $23.45. Superior Group of Companies has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 1.64%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Superior Group of Companies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Superior Group of Companies is 50.63%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Superior Group of Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.40% next year. This indicates that Superior Group of Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

In the past three months, Superior Group of Companies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,334,600.00 in company stock. Only 30.50% of the stock of Superior Group of Companies is held by insiders. 38.34% of the stock of Superior Group of Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC



Earnings for Superior Group of Companies are expected to decrease by -19.78% in the coming year, from $1.82 to $1.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Superior Group of Companies is 13.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Superior Group of Companies is 13.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.06. Superior Group of Companies has a PEG Ratio of 1.03. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Superior Group of Companies has a P/B Ratio of 2.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

