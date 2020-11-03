Earnings results for Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings results on August 18th, 2020. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has generated $2.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 43.35%. The high price target for SUPN is $31.00 and the low price target for SUPN is $24.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Supernus Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.33, Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 43.3% from its current price of $18.37. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Supernus Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

In the past three months, Supernus Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $300,450.00 in company stock. Only 6.57% of the stock of Supernus Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 94.81% of the stock of Supernus Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN



Earnings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease by -12.77% in the coming year, from $1.41 to $1.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Supernus Pharmaceuticals is 8.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Supernus Pharmaceuticals is 8.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 27.70. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

