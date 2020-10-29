Earnings results for Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Surgalign last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 7th, 2020. The reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $54.23 million during the quarter. Surgalign has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year. Surgalign has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Surgalign in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 168.82%. The high price target for SRGA is $5.00 and the low price target for SRGA is $5.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Surgalign has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Surgalign has a forecasted upside of 168.8% from its current price of $1.86. Surgalign has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign does not currently pay a dividend. Surgalign does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

In the past three months, Surgalign insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of Surgalign is held by insiders. 60.15% of the stock of Surgalign is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA



Earnings for Surgalign are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.60) to ($0.16) per share. The P/E ratio of Surgalign is -0.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Surgalign is -0.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Surgalign has a P/B Ratio of 0.64. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

