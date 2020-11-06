Earnings results for Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Surgalign last released its quarterly earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter. Surgalign has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year. Surgalign has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Surgalign in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 177.78%. The high price target for SRGA is $5.00 and the low price target for SRGA is $5.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign does not currently pay a dividend. Surgalign does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

In the past three months, Surgalign insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of Surgalign is held by insiders. 60.15% of the stock of Surgalign is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA



Earnings for Surgalign are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.60) to ($0.16) per share. The P/E ratio of Surgalign is -0.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Surgalign is -0.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Surgalign has a P/B Ratio of 0.62. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

