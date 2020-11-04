Earnings results for Suzano (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.65.

Suzano last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 13th, 2020. The reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $1.49 billion during the quarter. Suzano has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Suzano has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Suzano (NYSE:SUZ)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Suzano in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Suzano.

Dividend Strength: Suzano (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano does not currently pay a dividend. Suzano does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Suzano (NYSE:SUZ)

In the past three months, Suzano insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.68% of the stock of Suzano is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Suzano (NYSE:SUZ



The P/E ratio of Suzano is -3.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Suzano is -3.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Suzano has a P/B Ratio of 2.70. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

